Two Unrelated Drug Trafficking Arrests Made By The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

# 1 – Probation Absconder arrest leads to Drug Haul

LENOIR, NC (June 20, 2024) ⇒ Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on June 18, 2024, Detectives and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a Probation Absconder. The arrest lead to the seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Alvin Lorance Hames, age 34, of Lenoir was arrested for numerous Probation Violations. Hames is currently on probation for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He is facing new charges that include 2 counts each of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Fentanyl and 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.

On June 18, 2024 at approximately 3:00 P.M., Hames was observed sitting in a vehicle at a convenience store in Hudson. Detectives arrested Hames for the Probation Violation warrants and then searched the vehicle. Detectives located approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of fentanyl under Hames’ seat. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $7,785 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This guy was pushing a lot of illegal narcotics; I am pleased with the efforts to put this guy away.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

#2 – Probation Search leads to Drug Trafficking Charges

LENOIR, NC (June 20, 2024) ⇒ Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on June 19, 2024, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Probation Officers conducted a probation search at a Probationer’s residence that led to the seizure of fentanyl.

Jessica Marie McMahon, age 34, of Granite Falls is currently on probation for possession with Intent to Sell a Schedule II Controlled Substance. She is now facing new charges for Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances and a Probation Violation. She was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.

On June 19, 2024 at approximately 10:00 A.M., a probation search was conducted by N.C. Probation Officers and Narcotic Agent at McMahon’s residence. Agents located approximately 24 grams of fentanyl hidden in the kitchen of the residence. The fentanyl was being kept in a specialized container made to look like an everyday household cleaning product. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $14,400 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This is a significant win for law enforcement. A lot of fentanyl was taken off the streets.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.