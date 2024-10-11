Town of Granite Falls Lakeside Park closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene

Post Views: 12

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 10, 2024) ⇒ Lakeside Park is temporarily closed to the public following significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene. The park is closed until further notice, as it has been deemed unsafe for public access.

High winds and heavy rain from the storm caused widespread damage to the park, bringing down numerous trees. Town staff are working diligently to assess and repair the damage, but it will take time to ensure the area is safe for everyone to enjoy again.

“We understand how important Lakeside Park is to our community, but the safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Chad Raby, Town of Granite Falls Parks and Recreation Director. “We ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to restore the park to its former condition.”

Until further updates are provided, residents are encouraged to visit other parks in the area that remain open and safe for use.