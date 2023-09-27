Town of Granite Falls celebrates Public Power Week, October 1-7

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 27, 2023) ⇒ The Town of Granite Falls is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 1-7, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly electricity the Town of Granite Falls provides to our community,” said Town Manager Jerry Church. “Public power puts the people of Granite Falls first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens,” said Church. “Our service is reliable and safe, and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors;” said Church “the Town of Granite Falls is proud to have served our community for 108 years.”

In 2022, the Town’s Average Service Availability Index, through the American Public Power Association, indicated that electric service was provided on average of 99.9651% of the time to all electric customers. In addition to being a reliable public power provider, the Town of Granite Falls is one of the most environmentally friendly power providers in the State of North Carolina. The Town of Granite Falls and 18 other North Carolina public power communities receive energy from the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1 (NCMPA1). NCMPA1 owns 75% of a generating unit at the Catawba Nuclear Station, which provides over 97% of our energy needs. The Town also receives around 1% of our energy needs from hydroelectric providers. As a result, about 98% of the Town of Granite Falls’ electricity comes from emissions-free generation sources.

The Town of Granite Falls will celebrate customer appreciation day in the Town Office on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. There will be light refreshments and free promotional items while they last.

Today, the Town of Granite Falls provides electric service to 2,205 residential customers and 407 commercial and industrial customers.

Public Power Week is an annual national observance coordinated by the American Public Power Association. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. It advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Its members strengthen their communities by providing superior service, engaging citizens, and instilling pride in community-owned power. More at www.PublicPower.org

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

