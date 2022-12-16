There’s No Place Like the Outdoors for the Holidays

RALEIGH, NC (December 15, 2022) — According to data from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally the most active hunting days of the year. Fishing is also popular, from the mountains to the coast. Enjoying the outdoors with friends and family is a great way to spend quality time together, but it’s imperative to not become complacent about safety, especially when using firearms or in a vessel.

“Before you head out the door to hunt or fish, it’s important to make sure you have everything you need for an enjoyable and successful outing on land or on the water. Keep safety as your number one priority so you can continue to make memories for many years to come,” said Captain Branden Jones of the agency’s Law Enforcement Division.

Jones offers these basic safety tips:

Let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.

Always practice firearm safety and point the muzzle in a safe direction.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when preparing to shoot. Ensure that there aren’t any houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target.

Wear an article of clothing featuring blaze orange when hunting. When boating, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages before or during hunting or boating.

A more in-depth review of safety precautions is available on the agency’s Home From The Hunt™ webpage. Review the 2022-2023 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest to learn seasons, bag and creel limits, county-specific rules and more.

