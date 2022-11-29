The time to buy Health Insurance is almost over!

LENOIR, NC (November 29, 2022) — It’s Annual Enrollment (AEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Individual Health plans. Currently it runs from November 1st, 2022, through January 15th, 2023. This is the time that you can enroll in Health Insurance or make a change to an existing plan.

AEP is the time period where you can take out a new Health plan or come off of COBRA to take out a new Health plan. You can also enroll in an Individual Health plan even if you are offered group health insurance if the cost of the individual plan is less than what your employer offers.

This is also the time to make updates to an existing plan and/or change plans if what you currently have isn’t working for you. Things to update are: your projected household annual income or household size, address, email or phone number or if you need to make a coverage change. When the Annual Enrollment for ACA is over, you cannot enroll in a Health Insurance plan again until the next time it comes around for 2024 unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment period (SEP) during the year outside of AEP. You can, still make any necessary updates to your Marketplace application during the year.

Need help with Health Insurance? Then get in touch with us today so we can go over your choices! Our quotes are free with no obligation!

~ Bush and Associates was in the 2022 Marketplace ACA Elite Circle of Champions. They have offered local area insurance products for over 42 years. They specialize in ACA Individual Health, Vision, Dental, Cancer plans, Short-Term Health, Group Employment Benefits and more. We offer quotes by Phone, Text, Email, Online, Mail or with an in-office appointment.

BUSH AND ASSOCIATES: Call (828) 754-2601, TEXT 828-493-5821, Email quotes@bushandassociates.net Visit online: www.mynchealthplan.com

