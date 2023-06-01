The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association hosts Sheriffs for annual Legislative Day at the General Assembly

RALEIGH, NC (May 31, 2023) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association hosted sheriffs and sheriffs’ personnel from across the state for their annual Legislative Day on Wednesday of this week.

Legislative Day is an opportunity for sheriffs in North Carolina to travel to the General Assembly to meet their legislators one-on-one and discuss public safety issues related to their counties and the Office of Sheriff. A large number of sheriffs and command staff attended and discussed issues such as increasing punishments for crimes related to fentanyl, protecting the power grid from attack and enhancing recruitment and retention efforts in the law enforcement profession.

After meeting to discuss legislation at the Association headquarters in downtown Raleigh, the sheriffs in attendance made their way to the General Assembly for scheduled meetings with legislators.

“Legislative Day is an important opportunity for North Carolina sheriffs to meet with their legislators and discuss the law enforcement issues which are most important to them and their citizens.” said Sheriff Charles Blackwood, President of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. “We are proud to host this annual event and facilitate communication between the sheriffs and their legislators.”

The mission of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is to serve as the statewide voice to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina through education, training, and legislative initiatives that increase public safety and protect the rights of the citizens of North Carolina.

– Proudly serving the sheriffs and citizens of North Carolina since 1922 –

