The Marketplace Circle of Champions recognizes Laura Bush-Sedlacek for more than 100 enrollments

LENOIR, NC (December 22, 2023) ⇒ Laura Bush-Sedlacek has been recognized by the Health Insurance Marketplace® as an Elite member in the 2024 Marketplace Circle of Champions.

This Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) award is a result of Laura Bush-Sedlacek’s hard work, expertise, and service in enrolling more than 100 consumers in qualified coverage during this Open Enrollment Period.

“We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for her dedication to providing exceptional service and helping consumers access coverage,” said Ellen Montz, Director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Agents and brokers are important partners to CMS in our shared goal of helping expand access to coverage across the nation.”

This year’s Open Enrollment Period for applying for Marketplace coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2023, to Jan. 15, 2024. Consumers who would like help enrolling or have questions about their coverage can contact Laura Bush-Sedlacek at (828) 754-2601.

What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions? CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program to commemorate the hard work and commitment of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers throughout America. This award recognizes agents and brokers who have actively enrolled 20 or more consumers. Each year, thousands of agents and brokers reach the Marketplace Circle of Champions.

