Temporary traffic pattern change at Harper Ave. and Morganton Blvd. in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (April 18, 2023) — There will be a temporary traffic pattern change at the intersection of Harper Avenue and Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir tonight, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Drivers should be cautious and alert while driving through the intersection.

Contractors need to close a few lanes of traffic in the intersection to fill some old, abandoned sewer manholes.

Workers will close the inside lanes of the intersection starting around 7:30 pm. The two center lanes on Harper Avenue and Morganton Boulevard in the intersection will be closed. The contractors should complete the job and have all lanes open by midnight, barring any unforeseen problems. Direction signs and flaggers will be on site to help direct traffic flow.

Drivers may want to bypass the intersection to avoid possible delays.

All lanes in the intersection should be open tomorrow.

Check out the map below for more details.

