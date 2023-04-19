Sugar Mountain Resort’s Seventh Annual Summit Crawl is July 4

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC (April 19, 2023) — Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, North Carolina. Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Tuesday, July 4, Sugar Mountain Resort’s seventh annual Summit Crawl kicks off at 9 a.m. The adventurous one-and-one-half mile hike to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak covers 1,200 feet of vertical via the wide open, ski slopes of Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge. For those who cross the mile-high finish line complimentary water & fruit sponsored by Lowes Foods and a chance to win a 2023-24 Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass awaits.

Competitors ride the Summit Express chairlift back to the base of the ski resort where live music performed by The Rockabilly’s plays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later Classic Highway performs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open and just after 9 p.m. a firework show from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak lights up the High-Country sky.

Registration is open! Sign-up in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort’s administration office located in the base lodge, or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, June 30. Event day registration is not an option.

For more information about the Sugar’s seventh annual Summit Crawl or to sign up call 828-898-4521 or click here. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell, and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.

A real-time look at Sugar Mountain can be viewed here.

