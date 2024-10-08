Still Focused, Still Committed: Blue Ridge Energy Outages Down to 5,522 as of 4 pm Tuesday (Drone Footage Included)

LENOIR, NC (4 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2024) ⇒ Blue Ridge Energy crews continue around the clock efforts to restore power to the remaining 5,522 members without power after the most devastating storm in recent history hit western North Carolina September 27th.

Despite going on the second week of working 24/7 in some of the state’s toughest, mountainous terrain and in many cases the most dangerous conditions, Operations Manager Mike Kincaid said: “Our crews are staying committed and staying focused on restoring the power.”

Power restoration is occurring every day and night, however, full restoration, based on damage assessments, is projected for Friday, October 11. This date is for all counties and locations except for homes: that first need homeowner repairs, is no longer present, or where there is total inaccessibility. These cases necessitate restoration extending beyond October 11.

At the height of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, 63,000 Blue Ridge Energy members were without power. Much of the cooperative’s infrastructure was washed away by flooding, taken down by mudslides or demolished by hundreds of fallen trees and raging swift water.

For the protection of those working to restore power as well as the general public, the cooperative continues to emphasize the following safety measures:

Downed Power Line Safety

Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous, or even deadly, so stay far away. Downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures so stay alert and use caution around these areas. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

Protect Line Workers:

Move over and slow down if you see line technicians or trucks working on roadsides. This is especially difficult work under current conditions with many roads washed out, severely damaged, or down to one lane roads. Please slow down for your safety and the protection of all those working to restore power.

Be alert for flaggers and other traffic directions and indications of work under way.

Don’t drive distracted. Road damage and debris is scattered throughout the area.

Generator Safety:

The only safe way to connect a portable generator to your home’s wiring is to have a licensed electrical contractor install a transfer switch.

Never connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. It can “back feed” and potentially harm or kill line technicians working on power lines.

Keep generators away from water.

Always turn off a generator and let it cool down before refueling.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage. Install a carbon monoxide detector for added safety.

To check outage status

Call 1-800-451-5474 to speak with a member service representative

https://bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ Link to live outage map:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com Refer to general restoration estimates at

Report new outages by calling 1-800-448-2383 or

Use our Blue Ridge Energy mobile app or

Text “OUT” to 70216 if your mobile number is on your account

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.