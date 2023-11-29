Featured

Starry Night Christmas Parade this Friday in downtown Lenoir, rain or shine!

LENIOR, NC (November 29, 2023) ⇒ The City of Lenoir Starry Night Christmas parade is this Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Downtown Lenoir, rain or shine! The parade starts at 6:30 pm.

The route goes along Harper Avenue from Willow Street to Mulberry Street. The parade then heads north on Mulberry Street and turns left on Ashe Avenue. The route turns left again on Main Street and then right onto West Avenue. The parade finishes on West Avenue past the Lenoir Police Department.

Street closures will start at 3:00 pm Friday. Downtown residents, visitors, and business owners need to have their vehicles moved off downtown streets along the route by 4:00 pm.

Santa Claus will be at his sleigh on the square from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Come by early and visit with Santa.

The parade is rain or shine, and the forecast is calling for rain. Bundle up and bring an umbrella!

DOS AND DON’TS FOR PARTICIPANTS & SPECTATORS

Please follow the dos and don’ts listed below when attending the parade.

DO

DO NOT

Walk beside your float/vehicle and hand out candy

Throw candy or other items from floats or vehicles

Supervise all children

Leave children unattended

Play appropriate music if desired

Use a portable PA system to talk to the crowd

Stay on the sidewalk and behind barricades

Put children on floats for photos

Spread Christmas cheer

Distribute printed materials

Dress for the Christmas holiday

Dress like Santa

Report lost children to police

Ignore children who appear to be lost

Drive to the end of the unloading zone before unloading your float/vehicle

Stop before the end of the route to unload your float/vehicle

STREET CLOSURES

Street closures start at 3:00 pm the day of the parade.

Time

Closures

3:00 pm

·         College Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to Virginia Street including all intersections in between.

·         Harper Avenue will be closed from Willow Street to West Avenue.

·         Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed from West Avenue to Harper Avenue.

5:00 pm

·         Harper Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to West Avenue.

·         Mulberry Street will be closed from Harper Avenue to Ashe Avenue.

·         Ashe Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Main Street.

·         Main Street will be closed from Ashe Avenue to Harper Avenue.

·         West Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Broadway Street.

