HICKORY, NC (July 1, 2023) — Spend a couple of hours at the Hickory Aviation Museum on July 4th to view our military aircraft, learn about some of the men and women who served and honor those who made it possible for us to celebrate this very important holiday. We have over twenty aircraft on our flight line, including a Navy P-3 Orion that you can actually tour inside, an Air Force F-105 Thunderchief, and a US Navy XF-15C Stingeree. This aircraft was one of three made with a radial propeller engine and a jet engine. Only three were made, first one crashed, the second was disassembled and ours is the only one left in the world, also we have a cockpit of an F-14A that is available for children to sit in and pose for photographs. Bring your cameras and spend a day at our museum learning about the great military aircraft and the people that flew them.

The Hickory Aviation Museum will be open on Tuesday, July 4th from 10 am to 3 pm. The museum is located at the Hickory Regional Airport off of US 321 in Northwest Hickory just beyond the Hickory Crawdads baseball stadium.

www.hickoryaviationmuseum.org

Press Release courtesy of Don Baldwin

