Southern Appalachian Historical Association is seeking an Artistic Director for the upcoming 2024 show season

BOONE, NC (December 4, 2024) ⇒ The Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), producer of the classic outdoor drama “Horn in the West,” is seeking an Artistic Director for the upcoming 2024 show season. The 3rd oldest outdoor drama in the United States, this historical summertime experience has been drawing viewers to the Boone area from around the world for over 70 years.

The utmost care will be taken to secure a Director who values the cultural and historical significance of this drama while bringing the experience and talent to craft an artistic and professional presentation to the highest standards.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience in theater direction and production, including design and technical aspects. The director must be able to coach volunteers and oversee theatrical arts such as acting, singing, dancing, and stage management in a community theater context. Importantly, the director must also be able to blend fresh creative vision and energy with the spirit and integrity of the classic script.

The Director will be responsible for the searches of cast members while working closely with the SAHA Production Committee to hire the best individual for each role.

Resumes should be submitted to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association no later than December 18, 2023, via mail or email using the contact information below:

Email: Saha.operations@gmail.com Mail: SAHA | PO Box 295 | Boone, NC 28607

