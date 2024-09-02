Sheriff Alan Jones Retires Leaving Legacy of High Training Standards

Post Views: 25

LENOIR, NC (August 30, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones retired August 30 and left a legacy of high training standards and making education a priority for his deputies and staff.

“I always knew training was essential, and it has been one of my top priorities,” said Sheriff Jones. “These guys cannot get enough training, and although I’m retiring, I’m going to continue making sure you get trained and trained well.”

Sheriff Jones, who was appointed to his role in 2007, led by example when it came to training. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration both from Appalachian State University. He completed North Carolina’s Sheriff’s Leadership School from both UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University as well as the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.

“Sheriff Jones understands that a well-trained and knowledgeable workforce is essential for effective law enforcement and community service,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church. “His diversified and relevant knowledge has enabled him to tackle complex challenges with innovative problem-solving skills, always seeking cooperative solutions that benefit the entire community.”

Sheriff Jones not only prioritizes training for his deputies, but also deputy sheriffs, detention officers, and telecommunicators statewide as a chair of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission, which he as served on since 2012. He has been an active member of the NC Sheriff’s Association and has mentored newly elected Sheriffs. Sheriff Jones has also given his time to teach and expand basic law enforcement programs at Appalachian State University, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, and Wilkes Community College.

In addition to having a well-trained staff, Sheriff Jones created a culture of innovation. He was an early adopter of tools like in-car cameras, mobile data terminals, body cameras, community watch programs, flock cameras, and three-dimensional crime scene mapping. Sheriff Jones also helped create the first hybrid animal care enforcement department in the state.

“Sheriff Jones has been a stellar part of our community and has always taken care of the residents in Caldwell County,” said Commissioner Church.

Sheriff Jones joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and served as Chief Deputy for four years. As Chief Deputy, he oversaw the daily operation of the Sheriff’s Office and prioritization of work throughout the organization. Prior to his work at the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jones served with the Lenoir Police Department from 1988-2003. At LPD, he was one of the youngest officers ever to be promoted to Lieutenant.

Sheriff Jones retired with more than 17 ½ years as the county’s top law enforcement officer, making him the longest serving Sheriff in Caldwell County.

“It’s been hard, but it’s been a very rewarding career. The Good Lord Above has blessed me because there’s no way I could have made it without Him and my family,” said Sheriff Jones.