Sheetz and Starbucks coming to Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 1, 2023) — Sheetz and Starbucks are both coming to Granite Falls across from Bojangles/Walmart on Hickory Blvd. according to the Town of Granite Falls. Sheetz will be on the corner and a stand-alone Starbucks next to it. Grading is currently underway. We have reached out to Sheetz, Starbucks, and the general contractor Fourth Elm Construction for more information but have not heard back from them.

Sheetz, Inc. is an American chain of convenience stores and coffee shops owned by the Sheetz family. The stores sell custom food, beverages and convenience store items, with all locations having offered 24/7 service since the 1980s.

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle, Washington. It is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. As of November 2021, the company had 33,833 stores in 80 countries, 15,444 of which were located in the United States.

A company called Granite Falls 321 Retail Investors JV LLC of Charlotte purchased the property at 4769 Hickory Blvd and another company called Selwyn Granite Falls Retail Investors Two LLC purchased the property at 4763 Hickory Blvd across from Bojangles/Walmart this past April.

