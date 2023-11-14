GRANITE FALLS, NC (11-13-2023) ⇒ The Seventeenth Annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, November 20, 2023, in downtown Granite Falls. The Festival begins at 6:15 p.m. but we encourage everyone to come early to see the 28 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event. Festival attendees can enjoy beautiful live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event has always provided great fun for the entire family. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in historic downtown Granite Falls. We hope to see you there for the first snowfall of the season!

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

