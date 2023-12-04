SECU Scholarship Recipients Recognized At CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (December 4, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently recognized several students who have been awarded the State Employees Credit Union Bridge to Career Scholarship. The SECU Foundation introduced the Bridge to Career Scholarship Program to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within their communities. The scholarships are available to eligible students in Electrical Lineworker, Industrial Maintenance or Truck Driver Training programs at CCC&TI. Pictured, front row from left to right are: CCC&TI Instructor Marty Walker, scholarship recipients David Ibarra of Lincolnton, Cole Beebee of Maiden, Kadin Hudson of Vale, Bryson Reid of Forest City, CCC&TI Financial Aid Counselor Paige Hinds and SECU Advisory Board Member Dennis Seagle. Back row from left to right are CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch, scholarship recipients Owen Scruggs of Cleveland, NC, Camdyn Propst of Granite Falls, John Simmons of Marion, Caleb Handy of Taylorsville and Travis Ferriell of Caledonia, Mich. For more information on scholarship opportunities at CCC&TI, visit www.cccti.edu or call 828-726-2713 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

