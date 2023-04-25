HICKORY, NC (April 17, 2023) — Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with the City of Hickory and the Community Appearance Commission (CAC) during the second annual Green Fest at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday, April 29. Learn how to “be green” by protecting and preserving our natural environment.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by the City of Hickory’s booths for free potted trees (silver maples, eastern redbuds, river birch, white dogwoods, and burr oaks), free milkweed seeds to attract monarch butterflies, additional giveaways, and information about environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the CAC and several City departments will be available to share important information about solid waste collection and recycling, tree and landscape maintenance, plant propagation, stormwater management, and litter reduction and cleanup efforts.

Attendees that stop by the City of Hickory booths can also take the Hickory Litter Quitter pledge, sign up for monthly City e-newsletters, and register to win a native plant and a scoop of mulch or leaf compost for spring landscaping.

“The Community Appearance Commission is happy to share potted trees and milkweed seed packets with local residents in our continued efforts to promote tree planting, biodiversity, and preservation throughout the Hickory community,” said Cal Overby, CAC liaison and planning manager for the City of Hickory.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Native milkweed plants support the natural environment and biodiversity, especially the endangered monarch butterfly species. They attract beneficial insects that help with pest control and reduce common pests like aphids, leafhoppers, thrips, and even stink bugs.

Green Fest and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market will take place under The Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory. For more information about the Community Appearance Commission and City of Hickory departments, please visit www.hickorync.gov.

