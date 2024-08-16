Scam Warning! Imposters Posing as Blue Ridge Energy

Post Views: 9

LENOIR, NC (August 16, 2024) ⇒ Blue Ridge Energy has learned of a potential scam in the Granite Falls and Kings Creek areas of Caldwell County in which individuals are falsely claiming to be affiliated with the cooperative while selling solar products or offering energy audits. Blue Ridge Energy wants the public to be aware that the cooperative is not affiliated with this effort and to be aware of potential scams.

Frauds across the country are targeting individuals with a variety of schemes that often sound realistic and come by phone, in person, email or text. Blue Ridge Energy encourages members to be diligent in protecting their private information and money with the following tips:

• If you receive a call or visit from someone claiming to be with your cooperative, think before answering questions or opening your door.

• Don’t give out any personal or financial information. Scammers can even “spoof” phone numbers, making it appear to be coming from Blue Ridge Energy. Instead, hang up and call a number you know to be for the electric cooperative: 1-800-451-5474. Blue Ridge Energy representatives can tell members the status of their account, any time, night or day. Members can also check their accounts by logging into “My Account” at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

If members are interested in solar, please call the cooperative 828-572-6062 to speak with a trusted energy advisor. For all other questions, call the cooperative at 1-800-451-5474.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va.