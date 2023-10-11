Save the Dates for ACA Individual Health Annual Enrollment for 2024!

LENOIR, NC (October 11, 2023) ⇒ The Annual Enrollment (AEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance plans will return soon.

For this year’s Annual Enrollment, it will run from November 1st, 2023, through January 15th, 2024.

During this time, you can enroll in a new Individual Health insurance plan or make changes to an existing plan. If you happen to be losing coverage, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period before Annual Enrollment begins.

There are many things to consider during the ACA Annual Enrollment. Some things you want to consider doing are to update your household income, address, email address or phone number etc. or make a plan change if you need to. When the Annual Enrollment for ACA is over, you generally cannot enroll into an Individual Health plan until the next time it comes around unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment period (SEP) circumstance. You can, however, make necessary updates to your Marketplace account during the year.

We are already making appointments for the upcoming AEP so get in touch with us today! You want to get a coverage that works best for you! Any new enrollments and/or plan changes must be in by January 15th, 2024, so don’t delay.

~Bush and Associates was in the 2023 ACA Elite Circle of Champions. They have offered local area insurance products for over 43 years and specialize in ACA Individual Health, Short-Term Health and Medigap, Vision, Dental and more.

FREE QUOTES!

Call (828) 754-2601

email quotes@bushandassociates.net

Text 828-493-5821

Stop by our office at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd. in Lenoir.

You can visit us online at: www.mynchealthplan.com

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

