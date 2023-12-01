***CANCELED: Santa Is Landing at Foothills Regional Airport***

The Santa is Landing event has been cancelled due to a forecast of heavy rain Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

LENOIR, NC (December 1, 2023) ⇒ Come visit with Santa after he lands at the Foothills Regional Airport on Saturday, December 2, 2023! The event is free, and there will be refreshments including hot cocoa and popcorn.

Santa’s ETA (estimated time of arrival) is 12:30 pm.

Visitors can take pictures with Santa and check out aircraft on display. There will also be face painting and a balloon artist.

For more information, call the airport at 828-757-0099.

The Foothills Regional Airport is owned by the cities of Lenoir and Morganton and Burke and Caldwell counties help fund the airport. The Foothills Regional Airport Authority oversees the operation of the airport.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

