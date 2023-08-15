Sails Original Music Series returns in September

HICKORY, NC (August 14, 2023) ⇒ The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this fall to offer free concerts of live original music under The Sails on the Square. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. every Friday evening in September.

Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert at the Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park on Friday, September 15, at 7 p.m.

September Band Lineup

Sept 1 – Mellow Swells

Mellow Swells’ music wildly unfurls into dance-ready rhythms, distorted guitars, and passionate vocals.

Sept 8 – Zoe & Cloyd

Where klezmer, bluegrass, jazz, and history come to the stage.

Sept 15 – Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

One of the Sails Original Music Series favorites, Amanda brings news songs and the same great folk-rock band back to town. *Performance at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field, Taft Broome Park

Sept 22 – Rissi Palmer

Grammy-nominated African American woman and the first to ever hit the Billboard charts in the history of country music.

Sept 29 – Brother Boys

Flat out fun with these guys. Originals songs, great musicianship, and terrific harmonies will bring out the old school in everyone.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to sponsors Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Metronet, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

