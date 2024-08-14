Sails Original Music Series returns in September

Post Views: 17

HICKORY, NC (August 14, 2024) ⇒ The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns this fall to offer free concerts of live original music every weekend in September.

Performances on Friday, Sept. 6, 13, and 27 will begin at 7 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue on Saturday, Sept. 21, for a special Festival on the Field starting at 4 p.m. and Sails Original Music Series concert at 5 p.m. at the Samuel William Davis, Sr. Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park.

The fall band lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 6 – Certainly So

Infectious brother-harmonies laid over great indie rock layers. Will you love them? Certainly So!

Friday, Sept. 13 – Damn the Banjos

Tim Carter (Carter Brothers) has put together a Pseudo-Supergroup of Funked-Up Folkified Americana Blues Roots Rock Music guys. These in-demand songwriters and session players are making great musical things happen!

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues

We can’t get enough of Mac Arnold and his homemade gas can electric guitar. He has played with the country’s best bluesmen and has stories to tell. And his band rocks out.

Friday, Sept. 27 – Jacoozy

Their social media says they are “5 Heady gentlemen from NC” playing high energy, improvisational, and groovy music. They are from the Boone area, but are gathering traction and a following around the South.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc., and supporting sponsors Atriax, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for supporting the series.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.