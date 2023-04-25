Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store to Partner with local churches for “Corners of Your Field” Ministry

HICKORY, NC (April 24, 2023) — Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store has announced that it will continue to participate in the “Corners Of Your Field” ministry. It is a partnership opportunity between local churches and Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store. Corners Of Your Field partner churches encourage their attendees to be intentional about selecting their gently used items for donation to the ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store located in Hickory, North Carolina.

“When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap to the very corners of your field … you shall leave them for the needy and for the stranger.” Leviticus 23:22

All local churches are encouraged to register and participate in Corners Of Your Field. Ministry. When you are a registered church partner you will begin to quickly see how the ministry works in your church for anyone in need. Churches will receive a percentage of the estimated value of donations in ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store gift cards. every quarter. Partner churches may distribute the gift cards to people with a need that are within their church or in the community. That person(s) can shop discreetly for anything in the store. Clothes, furniture, household items, etc. That’s not all! Every donation that comes into Safe Harbor of NC ReSource Warehouse provides revenue for Safe Harbor of NC’s life-changing programs and services for homeless, hungry, and hurting women and children. Your church family can know you’re making a vital difference in so many lives.

All local churches are eligible to become partners. There is no cost or fee. Scan here to sign up and become a Corners of Your Field Partner with Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store. Share your church’s information and a point of contact, and we’re on our way to developing a growing relationship.

Safe Harbor’s ReSource Warehouse Thrift Store: 331 US Hwy 70 SW, Suite 109, Hickory, N.C. 28602

(828) 256-2695

For more information and to sign up your church visit www.resourcewarehouse.org

Store Hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 4pm

Donation Drop Off Hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 4:30pm

Saturday 10am to 3pm

Press Release courtesy of Teddie Walker

Marketing/ Communication Director

