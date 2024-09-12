Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center Annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament

Post Views: 14

LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2024) ⇒ ATTENTION ALL GOLFERS: The annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, October 25th, at Cedar Rock Country Club. The $65 registration fee per golfer includes lunch at noon, golf at 1:00 p.m. and 1 mulligan. Hole sponsorships are available. Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources for child victims of abuse. For more info, call 828-754-6262, visit www.robinsnestcac.org, or view the Robin’s Nest Facebook Page.