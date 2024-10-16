Residents Can Apply for Help Buying Food

Post Views: 29

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County residents impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply for help buying food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Residents can apply in person at the Old Walgreens located at 621 Harper Avenue, Lenoir.

The Center will be open October 18-24 from 8 a.m. – 4 pm. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To be eligible for DSNAP, a person must:

• Live in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties.

• Be a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719

• Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Helene, such as damage to property or loss of income.

• Have proof of identity and proof of residency (if available).

• Have income and resources below certain levels.

Not currently be receiving benefits through the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program. People receiving FNS can also get extra help buying food, but do not need to fill out a D-SNAP application. They can get more information about how to get the extra help on the FNS webpage.

Eligible households will be notified within three days of completing the application and receive a one-time benefit on a special debit card (called an Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT card) to help buy food. The exact amount will depend on household size, income and disaster losses. While there are income eligibility standards, a number of considerations are taken into account. Individuals above these limits may still be eligible dependent on disaster expenses, so everyone who needs support to purchase food to begin their application by calling the DSNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117.

The benefits are good for up to nine months. Benefit cards will be available for pick up in Caldwell County at the former Walgreens location in downtown Lenoir or residents can get the EBT card mailed to them overnight at the address on the application.

Residents can also apply by calling 1-844-453-1117, Friday, October 18 through Thursday, October 24. Phone lines will be answered weekdays from 8 a.m.-4p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-noon. To help with call volume, residents should call on the day assigned by the first letter of their last name.

• 18 – A-G

• 19 – H-M

• 20 – N-S

• 21 – T-Z

• 22 – Open to all

• 23 – Open to all

• 24 – Open to all

Residents can also use the online ePASS Pre-Registration Tool, which opens on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and close on Thursday, Oct. 24. Once the pre-registration is completed, applicants will be issued a confirmation number and will need to call 1-844-453-1117 between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 to complete the interview part of the application.