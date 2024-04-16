Ready, Set, Kindergarten! Register for Kindergarten

LENOIR, NC (April 15, 2024) ⇒ The school district invites all children turning five years old on or before August 31, 2024, to register for kindergarten! The registration process is online at the Caldwell County Schools website. Parents are encouraged to register by following these steps: 1. Go to www.caldwellschools.com and click the insert entitled Kindergarten & Pre-K registration is Open and then 2. Create an account and enroll.

Other required forms and documents are included in the student’s enrollment account for parents’ attention.

In preparation for that first day of school, each elementary school will hold a Kindergarten Screening Day for students to complete a simple assessment and become more acquainted with kindergarten teachers and the exciting and engaging school environment. Below are the kindergarten screening dates:

Any make-up appointments will be held at the school site.