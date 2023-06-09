HUDSON, NC (June 9, 2023) — Pre-Apprenticeship students recently began their summer of hands-on, construction trades education at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The 8-week Trade-Up program, made possible through support from Blue Ridge Energy, Lowe’s, the High-Country Home Builders Association, the Caldwell County Home Builders Association, Caldwell County Schools and Watauga County Schools, combines classroom instruction and hands-on experience with local employers to prepare students for careers in the construction trades. The program introduces local high school students and recent high school graduates to career and training opportunities, while also filling a growing industry need for skilled workers. For more info on the Trade-Up Pre-Apprenticeship program, visit www.cccti.edu/tradeup.

