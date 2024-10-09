Power Restoration Countdown: Blue Ridge Energy Crews Have Outages Down to 3,909

Post Views: 0

LENOIR, NC (4 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2024) ⇒ Blue Ridge Energy crews are making tremendous progress rebuilding its electric system in the cooperative’s heavily damaged service area and additional manpower has been mobilized to the most devastated areas with remaining outages.

As of 4 pm Wednesday, outages stand at a total of 3,909 with 2,242 of those in Watauga County, 1,461 in Ashe County, 106 in Caldwell County, 51 in Wilkes County, 25 in Avery County, and 24 in Alleghany County.

“Our projected date for full power restoration is this Friday, excluding any areas where a home or structure is no longer present or where a heavily damaged structure needs repair by the owner before restoring power is possible,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. She added that this could include a few limited areas that are completely cut off and cannot be reached.

Crews consisting of 500+ line technicians, tree specialists and grading contractors continue working around the clock to make repairs, replace power poles and restore power to neighborhoods and homes.

At the height of the storm, 63,000 Blue Ridge Energy members were without power. Much of the cooperative’s infrastructure was washed away by flooding, taken down by mudslides or demolished by hundreds of fallen trees and raging swift water.

The cooperative continues emphasizing the following safety measures:

Downed Power Line Safety

Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous, or even deadly, so stay far away. Downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures so stay alert and use caution around these areas. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

Protect Line Workers:

Move over and slow down if you see line technicians or trucks working on roadsides. This is especially difficult work under current conditions with many roads washed out, severely damaged, or down to one lane roads. Please slow down for your safety and the protection of all those working to restore power.

Be alert for flaggers and other traffic directions and indications of work under way.

Don’t drive distracted. Road damage and debris is scattered throughout the area.

Generator Safety:

The only safe way to connect a portable generator to your home’s wiring is to have a licensed electrical contractor install a transfer switch.

Never connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. It can “back feed” and potentially harm or kill line technicians working on power lines.

Keep generators away from water.

Always turn off a generator and let it cool down before refueling.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage. Install a carbon monoxide detector for added safety.

To check outage status

Call 1-800-451-5474 to speak with a member service representative

https://bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ Link to live outage map:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com Refer to general restoration estimates at

Report new outages by calling 1-800-448-2383 or

Use our Blue Ridge Energy mobile app or

Text “OUT” to 70216 if your mobile number is on your account

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.