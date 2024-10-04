Potential for increased human – bear conflicts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, NC (October 4, 2024) ⇒ N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is receiving reports of an increase in human – black bear interactions in Asheville and Buncombe County.

Impacts from the hurricane on infrastructure and local government services are leading to increased opportunities for bears to find food due to the availability of trash, unattended donation drop-offs, and the attractiveness of rotting foods, particularly in damaged homes and businesses.

We recognize the immense challenges facing Asheville and surrounding communities trying to recover from this unprecedented event and want to offer resources to help mitigate human – bear conflicts.

Home Entry Advice: Keep windows and doors closed and latched if bears are observed in your area. If you are unable to secure the potential point of entry (e.g., doors or windows) due to damage, consider putting out an unwelcome mat made of plywood and nails.

Outdoor Refrigerator/Freezer Advice: If you have an outdoor refrigerator or freezer, consider installing a padlock on the door to keep bears from accessing the food. Some chest freezers come with pre-installed locks.

Secure Food, Garbage, and Recycling: Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.

• Both Buncombe County and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recommend you make every effort to store garbage in a bear-resistant container or inside a secure enclosure, such as a shed, garage, or home until it can be picked up or brought to a collection site.

• Make every effort not to place your trash or trash bags outside in the open, such as a carport, on your lawn, or in an open garage. Bears will quickly find it and not only scatter garbage but be tempted to return to your home.

• If possible, please don’t leave out unattended food donations. Those food donations are critically needed, but if left outside unattended, will be scavenged by bears and other wildlife.

• Make your own trash can bear-resistant:

– https://bearwise.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/fwc-trash-retrofit-kit-directions.pdf

– https://trashlockers.com/

Implement these BearWise Basics:

• Never Feed or Approach Bears: Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

– There is plenty of natural foods (acorns) for bears right now, so please don’t feed the bears, they don’t need it.

– As a reminder, both the city of Asheville and Buncombe County have ordinances restricting the feeding of wildlife.

• Remove Bird Feeders When Bears are Active: Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

– Please restrain from putting out bird seed or intentionally feeding wildlife. Our bird friends have lots of natural foods available to them.

• Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors: Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.

• Keep Dogs Leashed or Leave Them at Home: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself.

If you need to report concerning bear behavior and activity, please contact the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or HWI@ncwildlife.org. The Wildlife Helpline receives calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trash Pickup Information From Local Government Services

City of Asheville Trash Information:

• Curbside collection of household waste (only bagged trash) will resume in targeted areas on Monday, October 7. Routes are being determined based on road accessibility and will be shared when available.

• Download the AVL Collects app to receive notifications about trash and recycling pickup in your area. You can find the AVL Collects app in Google Play Store of Apple App Store.

• There will be no recycling pick up until the recycling plant is operational. Residents should use both recycling and trash carts for household waste. All waste will be collected as trash at this time by both City of Asheville and Curbie vehicles.

• The following materials cannot be collected at this time: mud, construction debris, concrete, and other bulky or hazardous items. Debris collection is estimated to start in mid-October.

Black Mountain Trash Information:

• The Town of Black Mountain Public Works Department has secured four (4) 15-yard dumpsters in two (2) sites in Town for Black Mountain residents. Please note there is a limit of four (4) bags per car at these dumpster sites. This must be household trash only. If these dumpsters are full, please be patient and kind. No separate recycling is currently available.

Yard waste and debris collection is not available at this time. These locations are:

– Tractor Supply, 125 Old US 70 E.

– Black Mountain Ingles, 550 NC-9, near the car wash area.

• For further updates, go to the daily press releases available at https://www.townofblackmountain.org/ or the Town’s Facebook page at www.fb.com/townofblackmountain.

Buncombe County Trash Information:

• Buncombe County Landfill (85 Panther Branch Road, Alexander) is open for residents to bring in trash.

• Hominy Creek Transfer Station is closed indefinitely.

• Waste Pro will resume regular Thursday routes where accessible. If your trash isn’t collected, bring it back inside.

• Curbie Recycling has resumed service in the Town of Fletcher and for several commercial customers despite power outages. They are working to resume services in other areas as soon as possible. There is no trash pick-up at the time.

• Trucks will be stationed at three Ingles locations for bagged household waste (not storm debris) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays:

– Ingles at 2901 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher

– Ingles at 1865 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

– Ingles at 225 Charlotte Hwy, Asheville

• Further updates can be found at:

https://www.buncombecounty.org/countycenter/default.aspx