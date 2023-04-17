Planned power outage scheduled in the Town of Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (April 17, 2023) — Duke Energy has scheduled a planned power outage for the Town of Granite Falls at 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning (one minute after midnight this Saturday night) April 23, 2023. The outage should only impact electric customers on the Town of Granite Falls electric distribution system. Electric customers within the Town limits that receive electric service directly from Duke Energy should not have an interruption in their service. The outage is expected to last up to five hours. In the case of inclement weather, this outage will be rescheduled for 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning (One minute after midnight Saturday night) April 30, 2023. The purpose of the scheduled outage is to allow Duke to make some necessary repairs where Duke delivers electricity to the Town electric system. Duke Energy has scheduled these repairs to avoid an unplanned longer power outage in the future, and by scheduling the repairs at night, the outage will have less of an impact on Town electric customers. Citizens may call the Town Office at (828) 396-3131 from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday with any questions about the upcoming power outage.

Individuals traveling in Granite Falls during the power outage should remember to drive cautiously since the majority of the electronic stoplights and flashing lights in Town will not be operating. When stoplights are not operating, drivers should treat these intersections as four-way stops.

As a reminder, please do not call 911 during any power outages or disruption of water or sewer services.

The Town of Granite Falls appreciates the patience of our citizens as we work with Duke Energy to improve our electric system.

