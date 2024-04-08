HICKORY, NC (April 5, 2024) ⇒ The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County will be holding an event in observation of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 10th, 2024, beginning at Noon. This year’s event will be held at Zahra Baker All Children Playground at Kiwanis Park, 805 6th St SE in Hickory. A rain date is set for April 17th. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Pinwheels were sold for $2 each and over 3,000 pinwheels were sold. We would like to thank Catawba County and the community for their gracious support. These pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden, immediately before the Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony by Target volunteers, Kappa Delta Sorority with Lenoir-Rhyne University, and numerous community supporters. Those who purchase 25 or more will be named a Pinwheel Partner and have their name or name of their business listed as a sponsor for the event.

Those who purchased pinwheels will have their order available for pick up immediately following the ceremony at the park or can make arrangements to pick them up from the CAPC by Friday, April 12th. We encourage you to replant your pinwheels at your home or place of business and send us your photos to share on our social media. Pictures can be sent to mswartley@catawbacountync.gov.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse, in coordination with Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at www.catawbacountycapc.org, or by calling 828-465-9296. For more information about the pinwheels, email lmoretz@catawbacountync.gov.