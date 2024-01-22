Parts of Caldwell County dealing with water issues due to the cold weather

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (January 22, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County is reporting water related issues in parts of the county that is caused by the cold weather and freezing conditions as of late.

Due to the freezing conditions, the City of Lenoir suffered a stuck valve. During the process to free the valve, scaling in the line was released causing brown and dingy water in the Baton/Cajah’s Mountain community. It has now spread to Lenoir and portions of Caldwell County including Sawmills. Baton Water, Lenoir Utilities, and Caldwell County Water are actively flushing lines to clear the problem.

The Caldwell County Water Department is working to repair a water main break on Mission Road at Spartan Drive. Crews will have water restored as quickly as possible.

Due to the cold weather, the Temple Hill Water tank has suffered a significant break. Crews are enroute to make the repair. Low or no water pressure is possible. The break impacts water customers in the area of Deal Mill, Temple Hill Church, Burns, Morris Creek, Ike Starnes, Alfred Hartley, and Taylorsville Roads.

If any more issues arise, we will provide updates.

To stay informed, sign up to receive emergency alerts from Caldwell County at nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/417/Alerts-Notifications.

