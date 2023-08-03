Featured

Parents and students are invited to Orientation

By Caldwell County Schools
LENOIR, NC (August 3, 2023) ⇒ As families plan for the start of a new school year on Monday, August 28, 2023, they are encouraged to attend orientation and meet their student’s teacher, get a new class schedule, and learn more about the learning opportunities and programs that are available in the 2023-2024 school year.

“We welcome our students and their parents on school campuses during orientation,” said Superintendent Don Phipps. “As students meet with teachers and talk about interests and aspirations, we encourage them to explore the curriculum and to take advantage of extracurricular activities. Caldwell County Schools offers immense opportunities to create a truly 21st-century education.” 

Parents will receive back-to-school information, including a school calendar, class schedule, transportation options, etc. More importantly, students can reconnect with friends, meet new ones before school, and get reenergized about beginning a new school year. Students enrolled in classes at the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy (CASA) and Caldwell Early College High School start their new school year on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Listed below are the orientation dates for elementary, middle, and high schools:

SCHOOL

Orientation Date/Times/Description by Groups, etc.

Baton Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 24, 5:30-7:00 pm

Caldwell Online

ELEMENTARY ONLY: Individual Family Appt on either Thurs, Aug 10, 8:30 am-12:00 pm –OR– Fri, Aug 11, 8:30-11:30 am. MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY: Individual Family Appt on Thurs, Aug 24, 9:30 am-3:00 pm HIGH SCHOOL ONLY: Individual Family Appt on either Fri, Aug. 18, 8:30 am-3:30 pm –OR– Tues, Aug 22, 12:15-6:30 pm (Families will receive detailed instructions)

Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy

Freshmen Orientation: Monday, Aug. 7, 5:00 pm in the gym

Caldwell Early College High School

Open House for 9-11 grades: Aug. 22 (Floating) 3:15-6:00 pm

Collettsville

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5:00-7:00 pm (Floating)

Davenport A+ School

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

Dudley Shoals Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00- 6:00 pm (Floating)

Gamewell Elementary

Wednesday, Aug 23 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm (Floating)

Gamewell Middle

6th Grade – Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:00-5:30 pm; 7th and 8th Grade – Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm

Gateway

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm (Floating)

Granite Falls Elementary

Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30-6:30 pm (Floating)

Granite Falls Middle

6th Grade: Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Floating) / 6:00 pm Parent Meeting in Auditorium; 7th & 8th Grade: Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Floating) / 6:00 pm Parent Meeting in the auditorium

Happy Valley

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

Hibriten High School

10th, 11th, & 12th grade open house – Thursday, Aug. 24 from 12:30-2:00 pm (Floating). 9th grade Orientation Thursday, Aug. 24 from 2:00-5:00 pm assigned times by last names.

Horizons

Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Hudson Elementary

Pre-K-2: Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:00-6:00 pm; Grades 3-5: Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm

Hudson Middle

Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating) / 6th Grade Orientation 3:00 – 4:00 pm (Floating)

Kings Creek

Thursday, Aug. 24 Kinder-5th Grade at 4:30 pm 6th-8th Grade at 5:30 pm

Lower Creek Elementary

Thursday, Aug 24 from 3:30-5:30 pm (Floating)

Sawmills Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 24 ( A-L 4-5:00 pm and M-Z 5-6:00 pm)

South Caldwell High School

Freshmen Orientation-Aug. 17 (10:00-11:00 am and 1:00-2:30 pm)
Upperclassmen Orientation-Aug. 18 from 4-6:00 pm (Floating)

Valmead Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 24, 3:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

West Caldwell High School

Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm

Whitnel Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

William Lenoir Middle

6th Grade – Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:00-4:00 pm (All) 4:00-5:00 (Floating); 7th and 8th Grade Thursday, Aug. 24 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

Before students begin the new school year, parents are encouraged to complete a student data sheet for each student enrolled in the school district or go online and enter the information in the Parent Portal. Accurate contact information is essential for schools to effectively communicate with parents throughout the school year, and the school district intends to communicate with parents on a regular basis to keep them informed and up-to-date on school events, programs, and the classroom.

