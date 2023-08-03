Parents and students are invited to Orientation

LENOIR, NC (August 3, 2023) ⇒ As families plan for the start of a new school year on Monday, August 28, 2023, they are encouraged to attend orientation and meet their student’s teacher, get a new class schedule, and learn more about the learning opportunities and programs that are available in the 2023-2024 school year.

“We welcome our students and their parents on school campuses during orientation,” said Superintendent Don Phipps. “As students meet with teachers and talk about interests and aspirations, we encourage them to explore the curriculum and to take advantage of extracurricular activities. Caldwell County Schools offers immense opportunities to create a truly 21st-century education.”

Parents will receive back-to-school information, including a school calendar, class schedule, transportation options, etc. More importantly, students can reconnect with friends, meet new ones before school, and get reenergized about beginning a new school year. Students enrolled in classes at the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy (CASA) and Caldwell Early College High School start their new school year on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Listed below are the orientation dates for elementary, middle, and high schools:

SCHOOL Orientation Date/Times/Description by Groups, etc. Baton Elementary Thursday, Aug. 24, 5:30-7:00 pm Caldwell Online ELEMENTARY ONLY: Individual Family Appt on either Thurs, Aug 10, 8:30 am-12:00 pm –OR– Fri, Aug 11, 8:30-11:30 am. MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY: Individual Family Appt on Thurs, Aug 24, 9:30 am-3:00 pm HIGH SCHOOL ONLY: Individual Family Appt on either Fri, Aug. 18, 8:30 am-3:30 pm –OR– Tues, Aug 22, 12:15-6:30 pm (Families will receive detailed instructions) Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy Freshmen Orientation: Monday, Aug. 7, 5:00 pm in the gym Caldwell Early College High School Open House for 9-11 grades: Aug. 22 (Floating) 3:15-6:00 pm Collettsville Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5:00-7:00 pm (Floating) Davenport A+ School Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating) Dudley Shoals Elementary Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00- 6:00 pm (Floating) Gamewell Elementary Wednesday, Aug 23 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm (Floating) Gamewell Middle 6th Grade – Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:00-5:30 pm; 7th and 8th Grade – Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm Gateway Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm (Floating) Granite Falls Elementary Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30-6:30 pm (Floating) Granite Falls Middle 6th Grade: Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Floating) / 6:00 pm Parent Meeting in Auditorium; 7th & 8th Grade: Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm (Floating) / 6:00 pm Parent Meeting in the auditorium Happy Valley Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating) Hibriten High School 10th, 11th, & 12th grade open house – Thursday, Aug. 24 from 12:30-2:00 pm (Floating). 9th grade Orientation Thursday, Aug. 24 from 2:00-5:00 pm assigned times by last names. Horizons Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Hudson Elementary Pre-K-2: Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:00-6:00 pm; Grades 3-5: Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm Hudson Middle Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating) / 6th Grade Orientation 3:00 – 4:00 pm (Floating) Kings Creek Thursday, Aug. 24 Kinder-5th Grade at 4:30 pm 6th-8th Grade at 5:30 pm Lower Creek Elementary Thursday, Aug 24 from 3:30-5:30 pm (Floating) Sawmills Elementary Thursday, Aug. 24 ( A-L 4-5:00 pm and M-Z 5-6:00 pm) South Caldwell High School Freshmen Orientation-Aug. 17 (10:00-11:00 am and 1:00-2:30 pm)

Upperclassmen Orientation-Aug. 18 from 4-6:00 pm (Floating) Valmead Elementary Thursday, Aug. 24, 3:00-6:00 pm (Floating) West Caldwell High School Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm Whitnel Elementary Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating) William Lenoir Middle 6th Grade – Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:00-4:00 pm (All) 4:00-5:00 (Floating); 7th and 8th Grade Thursday, Aug. 24 4:00-6:00 pm (Floating)

Before students begin the new school year, parents are encouraged to complete a student data sheet for each student enrolled in the school district or go online and enter the information in the Parent Portal. Accurate contact information is essential for schools to effectively communicate with parents throughout the school year, and the school district intends to communicate with parents on a regular basis to keep them informed and up-to-date on school events, programs, and the classroom.

