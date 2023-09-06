PACE@Home names Medical Director, John Uche, MD, FAAFP

NEWTON, NC (September 4, 2023) ⇒ PACE@Home’s team of medical professionals are supported by a payment model designed to provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. Today that organization names a new Medical Director, Dr. John Uche, MD, FAAFP. Uche’s calling is to provide excellent care and unmatched patient experience to achieve a higher quality of living. As Medical Director, he will oversee development, implementation and oversight of the organization’s primary care services, including general oversight of all clinical aspects of care.

PACE@Home Medical Director, Dr. John Uche is an experienced physician and Medical Leader who has spent much of his career practicing medicine in the underserved urban communities in the academic, community health and value-based settings. Upon graduating from medical school at the University of Nigeria, Dr. Uche completed his residency training in Chicago, IL at Cook County Hospital (now John H. Stroger Jr Hospital). Dr. Uche then became an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine educating Students and Residents at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Ohio before pursuing his passion to provide compassionate care to all those in need and was named Ohio Health Hero by the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers in 2012. Dr. Uche has practiced medicine for over 30 years and says, “At PACE you have time to get to know your patients, our care not only supports the participants but provides relief for caregivers and families. You have family when you come to PACE.” Dr. Uche also notes that “Coming from a value-based care organization, PACE@Home is on a whole new level!”

“We are thrilled that Dr. Uche has joined PACE@Home,” says PACE@Home’s Executive Director Emily Jones. “His knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable assets as we continue serving seniors who are experiencing complex medical conditions.”

PACE@HOME is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, a federal initiative that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, please visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828.468.3980 or TTY: 800.735.2962.

A PACE@Home Press Release

