Caldwell County Schools Open enrollment for student transfers

LENOIR, NC (January 12, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County Schools district provides an open enrollment period for student transfers from January 15 through February 28, which allows students to transfer from their home school district to the school of their choice, depending on space availability.

The online transfer application goes live on Monday, January 15, and closes at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

“We’ve improved the overall effectiveness of student assignments, and this process allows families to discuss and select the best options,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps.

“It also gives the school district ample time to calculate and plan for the number of students that will be attending each school in the fall,” Phipps said.

Students currently on an approved transfer or those who would like to transfer are required to complete the online application for each year and meet certain criteria as defined in school board policies. If the transfer application is not completed by the deadline, then parents must show severe, extenuating circumstances to justify changing their child’s school.

All schools except Davenport A+ School and Lower Creek Elementary are open and have space for student transfers.

The online application and more details regarding student transfers are posted on the school district website at www.caldwellschools.com.