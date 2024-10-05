One Week After Hurricane Helene: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville in Critical Need of Support, $500,000 Donation Match Announced

Post Views: 24

ASHEVILLE, NC (October 4, 2024) ⇒ A week has passed since Hurricane Helene devastated Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s shelter and destroyed all of their physical assets. Thankfully, all 150 animals were evacuated to foster homes before the deadly flood waters hit, and all 34 staff members have been accounted for, though some have lost everything.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, a small, dedicated team has been working around the clock to ensure the safety of animals. Operating from a makeshift office in one of the few areas with internet access, the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue team is navigating impassable roads, no power, fuel shortages, and extreme communication difficulties. As of October 4th, 100 animals have either been transported to the safety of partner shelters from Charlotte to Massachusetts or adopted by the families who fostered them during the hurricane.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue plays a vital role in saving more than 5,400 animals annually, with over 60% of these animals coming from rural shelters across the Western North Carolina region. These small shelters often lack resources and adopters and depend on Brother Wolf Animal Rescue for life-saving support to get their animals the resources they need and to find them adoptive homes. The sudden halt in operations threatens not only Asheville but also the surrounding communities that rely on Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s services for their most vulnerable animals.

In response to this devastating loss, Brother Wolf is launching a $500,000 donation match campaign. Thanks to a compassionate donor, all contributions will be matched – dollar for dollar – up to $500,000. This means that every donation made will have double the impact to help Brother Wolf establish temporary headquarters now, and eventually build a new facility in Asheville, to continue its vital mission of providing critical care to animals in need.

“We are incredibly moved by the community’s response so far,” says Executive Director Leah Craig Chumbley. “But our fight is far from over. We urgently need financial support to rebuild and to continue serving the communities and thousands of animals each year who depend on us.”

To help Brother Wolf Animal Rescue provide emergency shelter, supplies, and care for homeless pets as we work to rebuild, please visit www.bwar.org to donate. Every dollar will be matched up to $500,000, doubling the impact of your support.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Hurricane Helene Photos

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s mission is to better the lives of companion animals through adoption and pet retention programs, a low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic, lifesaving shelter transfer partnerships, and extensive volunteer and foster networks. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue impacts the lives of thousands of animals each year in the Western North Carolina region.