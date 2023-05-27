Nurse Aide Students Complete Training At CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (May 26, 2023) — Below are photos of four classes of Nurse Aide students who recently completed their training at CCC&TI. The photos include students from Alexander, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Guildford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, and Watauga counties.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right: Michelle Beattie of Morganton, Madison DeLoach of Granite Falls, Savannah Lipford of Lenoir, Victoria Compton of Lenoir, Emma Smith of Lenoir, Gennesys Garcia of Lenoir and Lindsay Kivel of Boone. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right: Instructor Denise Kellner, Katelyn Shook of Bethlehem, Caroline King of Kings Creek, Angela Puerto of Lenoir and Tausha Going of Lenoir. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right: (front row) Susie Griffin of High Point, Dana Hudson of Lansing and Sarita Pathak of Boone; (back row) Instructor Millie Johnson, Gabby Green of Hickory, Courtney Peays of Blowing Rock, Bailey Withers of Charlotte and Daliana Estevez of Belleville, N.J. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. From left to right: (front row) Sydney Goddard of Boone, Jennifer Corrales-Santivañez of Statesville, Rachel Mough of Boone, Brittany Oranje of Lenoir and Odalis Ortiz of Morganton; (back row) Instructor Mary Roseboro, Thomas Holt of Blowing Rock, Markus Prescott of Boone and Hayden Bryant of Lenoir. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

