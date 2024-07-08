New Hires for Hickory Fire Department  

Post Views: 7

HICKORY, NC (July 8, 2024) ⇒ The following persons have been hired as firefighters for the Hickory Fire Department.

Nicholas Arteaga

Nicholas Arteaga has been hired on as a firefighter with Hickory Fire Department. He is certified as a level 2 firefighter and in Hazardous Materials in both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He completed the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024. Arteaga volunteers for the Grace Chapel Fire Department. His family consists of his mother, Dorothy, father, Miguel, and siblings Joshua, and Gabrielle.

Kayce Bailey

Kayce Bailey has been hired on as a firefighter with Hickory Fire Department. Bailey completed the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024 certifying as a level 2 firefighter and in Hazardous Materials in both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission and is also certified in Technical Rescue. She is also certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services. She volunteers at Claremont Rescue Squad and works part-time at Claremont Fire Department. Her family consists of her mother, Stephanie Bailey.

Casey Caywood

Casey Caywood was hired on with Hickory Fire Department as a firefighter. He completed the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024 certifying as a level 2 firefighter and in Hazardous Materials in both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is certified in Technical Rescue and Mountain Search and Rescue Training. He is also certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services. He is a volunteer firefighter for Lovelady Fire Department. Caywood served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2014. Caywood’s family consists of his wife, Taylor, daughters Jordan and Oaklyn, and son Kingston.

Brandan Daniels

Brandan Daniels has been hired as a firefighter with Hickory Fire Department. Daniels completed the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024 certifying as a level 2 firefighter and in Hazardous Materials in both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission and is also certified in Technical Rescue. He served 10 years in the North Carolina Army National Guard. He was deployed under Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Daniels is a volunteer firefighter for the Grace Chapel Fire Department. His family consists of his fiancé, Jesse Sherrill, Mother, Sherry Daniels, and Step-Father, Jerry Perkins.

Jenna Robinson

The Hickory Fire Department recently hired Jenna Robinson as a firefighter. She began her volunteer firefighting career in 2022 joining Union Fire Department. Robinson works part-time at Hugh’s Pond Fire Department and Union Fire Department. Robinson is certified as a level 2 Firefighter, and Hazardous Materials both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission, Emergency Vehicle Driver, and in Technical Rescue. She completed her certifications through the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024. Her family consists of parents, Mark and Suzanne Camper, and two brothers, Tyler and Colin Robinson.

Alec Weaver

Alec Weaver has been hired as a firefighter with Hickory Fire Department. He completed the CVCC Fire Academy in 2024 certifying as a level 2 firefighter and in Hazardous Materials in both Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission and in Technical Rescue. Weaver is a volunteer firefighter for the Grace Chapel Fire Department. His family consists of his father, Eric Weaver, and mother, Jennifer Ewing.

Photo included (Pictured left to right):