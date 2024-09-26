National Forests in North Carolina announces recreation site and road closures ahead of Hurricane Helene

Post Views: 8

ASHEVILLE, NC (September 25, 2024) ⇒ The U.S. Forest Service today closed campgrounds, boat launches, developed recreation sites and roads on the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests in preparation for potential heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds from Hurricane Helene. Reservations for recreation sites made through Recreation.gov will be refunded automatically.

In addition, all Forest Service offices in western North Carolina will close starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 26, through Monday, Sep. 30, at 8 a.m.

Visitor and employee safety are the highest priorities for the Forest Service. Please follow all closure orders until assessments can be completed due to the risk of falling limbs, downed trees, fallen electrical cables and flooding throughout both National Forests.

Click here for a full list of road and recreation site closures on the Nantahala National Forest.

Click here for a full list of road and recreation site closures on the Pisgah National Forest.

For addition updates, visit the National Forests in North Carolina website or follow us on Facebook at @nfsnc.