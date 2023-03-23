LENOIR, NC (March 17, 2023) — The 72nd Annual National Day of Prayer will take place on Thursday, May 4 from 12:00-12:30 PM. Please join with your friends and neighbors at one of the following four prayer locations.

Lenoir

Location: Lenoir Downtown Plaza

Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Lenoir Sanctuary

Prayer Leader: Rev. Kevin Burns

Gamewell

Location: Gamewell Town Hall Gazebo Area

Rain Location: Gamewell Town Hall Council Chambers

Prayer Leader: Dr. Todd Smith

Hudson

Location: First Baptist Church of Hudson Picnic Area

Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Hudson Sanctuary

Prayer Leader: Rev. Mack Jarvis

Granite Falls

Location: First Baptist Church of Granite Falls Front Yard

Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Granite Falls Fellowship Building

Prayer Leader: Rev. Dan Kiefer

Sponsored by the Mission Mobilization Team

of the Caldwell Baptist Association

National Day of Prayer Website

Caldwell Baptist Association Website

