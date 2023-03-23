National Day of Prayer
LENOIR, NC (March 17, 2023) — The 72nd Annual National Day of Prayer will take place on Thursday, May 4 from 12:00-12:30 PM. Please join with your friends and neighbors at one of the following four prayer locations.
Lenoir
Location: Lenoir Downtown Plaza
Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Lenoir Sanctuary
Prayer Leader: Rev. Kevin Burns
Gamewell
Location: Gamewell Town Hall Gazebo Area
Rain Location: Gamewell Town Hall Council Chambers
Prayer Leader: Dr. Todd Smith
Hudson
Location: First Baptist Church of Hudson Picnic Area
Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Hudson Sanctuary
Prayer Leader: Rev. Mack Jarvis
Granite Falls
Location: First Baptist Church of Granite Falls Front Yard
Rain Location: First Baptist Church of Granite Falls Fellowship Building
Prayer Leader: Rev. Dan Kiefer
Sponsored by the Mission Mobilization Team
of the Caldwell Baptist Association
National Day of Prayer Website
Caldwell Baptist Association Website
