Narcotics Arrest in Lenoir Seizes over $100,000 of Methamphetamines

LENOIR, NC (August 20, 2024) ⇒ Investigators with the City of Lenoir Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office ICE Unit, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the sale and distribution of methamphetamine at a residence within the city limits of Lenoir. During the investigation, it became apparent that Adrian Hill was a distributor of methamphetamine into our communities.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives sought and were granted a search warrant for Hill’s residence. On the evening of August 19, 2024, the search warrant was executed by investigators. This investigation and the search of the apartment resulted in officers seizing 697.1 grams of methamphetamine and $5,297.00 in U.S. currency. Hill was arrested on scene without incident and charged with the above-listed criminal offenses. He has a first appearance in Caldwell County District Court on 8/21/2024. The suspected narcotics seized had a street value of $104,565.00, according to the North Carolina Drug Guidelines.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the City of Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 828-758-8300.