NAACP Caldwell County to host its January general branch meeting on January 29, 2024

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (January 15, 2024) ⇒ The Caldwell County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its monthly General Branch Meeting on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., at the Freedman Cultural Center (332 Greenhaven Drive Northwest, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645).

There will be a virtual option available via Zoom using the ID 853-0670-9253 and password 246357.

All are welcome.

Please visit the Branch’s website at www.caldwellnaacp.com for more information.