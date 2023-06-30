Message from Town of Granite Falls about a SCAM

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 30, 2023) — The Town of Granite Falls wants to make residents aware that a scam has resurfaced where scammers call residents and threaten to disconnect electric service or other utilities, if the resident doesn’t pay their utility bills over the phone. The scammer asks for the resident’s credit card number and/or bank account information. Residents should never give out this information over the phone to anyone. The Town of Granite Falls staff does not accept payments, credit card numbers, or bank account information over the phone. Additionally, the Town does not normally discontinue utility service over the weekends or on holidays. If you receive a call from one of these scammers, please contact the Town of Granite Falls Police Department at 396-3358.

