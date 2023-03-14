LPD Detectives Request Assistance in Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Lenoir, NC (March 13, 2023) — Detectives with the City of Lenoir Police Department are requesting the assistance of the community with identifying a robbery suspect pictured in the attached photos.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, at approximately 9:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a robbery call for service at Truist Bank, located at 201 Mulberry St. Lenoir. Information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that one suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

The note stated he possessed a weapon, however no weapon was observed or displayed during the incident. After the incident, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as a short white male, green eyes, dressed in all back with a face mask covering many facial features.

Detectives continue to conduct an active criminal investigation and are working to identify the involved suspects.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously. Callers who provide information leading to an arrest in the case may be also eligible for a cash reward.

