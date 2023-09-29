Featured

Lost and need help finding health insurance

By Laura Sedlacek 0
LENOIR, NC (September 28, 2023) ⇒ Blue Cross NC’s 4% average rate decrease for 2024 ACA plans is making the news – but how will it affect you and your family.

Contact your local agent for answers!

Remember: the annual enrollment period for Affordable Care Act plans opens on November 1st.

Laura Sedlacek 73 posts 0 comments

LB Sedlacek is an award winning poet with publications in numerous journals, zines, and magazines. She has also had several short fiction stories published. She is the Publisher of the free poetry resource, "The Poetry Market Ezine" with over 2,000 subscribers.