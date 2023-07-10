Local Student Represents Caldwell County at the NC Soil and Water Conservation District Resource Conservation Workshop

LENOIR, NC (July 10, 2023) — Riley Murphy, a student at South Caldwell High School, represented Caldwell County at the North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation District Resource Conservation Workshop held at the end of June at NC State.

Murphy told the Caldwell County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors that she learned about different soil types, ways to plant crops to prevent erosion, and much more during the workshop. Some of the things Murphy learned has already been implemented on her family farm.

