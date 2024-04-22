Local Organist Presents CLASSICAL SPRING Yokefellow Benefit Concert

LENOIR, NC (April 17, 2024) ⇒ On Sunday, May 5, 2024, talented local musicians will present a 2:30pm concert at First United Methodist Church in downtown Lenoir.

CLASSICAL SPRING begins at 2:30pm and will showcase organist Joseph Franklin and trumpet players Patrick Carpenter and Evan Moser. The Concert will feature selected classical music, as well as favorite hymns.

Joseph Franklin, from Morganton, N.C., is nineteen years old and a freshman at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University. His majors are Instrumental Music Education and Sacred Music with an organ primary. Joseph has been the organist at the First United Methodist Church in Lenoir, NC, since 2020.

Joseph is a frequent participant in organ competitions around North and South Carolina. He has consistently placed in the top three and has won several hymn awards. Joseph also holds the position of treasurer for the Appalachian State University chapter of the National Association for Music Education and is a sousaphone section leader for the 2024 Appalachian State Marching Band. Joseph served as Drum Major for the award-winning Patton High School marching band in high school. Joseph was also a member of the tuba section for the All-District Honor Band for three years and an All-State-Eligible tubist. In June 2019, Joseph was honored to march with the combined Burke County Bands in the 75th annual D-Day parade in Normandy, France. After graduation, Joseph plans to continue serving a church while educating the next generation of musicians as a director of bands.

Joining Joseph for this afternoon concert are two talented trumpet players who also study at the Hayes School of Music at ASU.

Evan Moser, from Clayton, North Carolina, is a bachelor’s student at Appalachian State University pursuing a degree of Trumpet Music Performance. He studies under Dr. James Stokes. His experience spans many ensembles, from a WGI World Championship Concert Percussion ensemble to North Carolina’s Band of Distinction. Evan has been very successful in auditions and competitions. In 2023, he placed 3rd in the North American Brass Band Association Championship’s Youth Technical solo division. Evan is advanced in many eras in solo literature from Renaissance works to modern Contemporary pieces.

Patrick Carpenter is currently a freshman at Appalachian State University pursuing a degree in instrumental Music Education. He is a student under Dr. James Stokes. Patrick has been in many honors ensembles in years past and will be on the Appalachian State ‘Band of Distinction’ leadership team this year.

Please set aside this May Sunday afternoon to attend this uplifting concert and enjoy the musical experience of these most talented musicians in the beautiful First Methodist sanctuary. A Love Offering will be taken at the event. This is a Charity event supporting emergency assistance budget of Caldwell County Yokefellow. For more information call Yokefellow at 754-7088.