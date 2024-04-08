Blue Ridge Energy Line Technicians Restore Power After Major Transmission Outage Saturday

LENOIR, NC (April 8, 2024) ⇒ Blue Ridge Energy line technicians worked tirelessly this weekend restoring power to 6,323 members in northern Caldwell County after a fallen tree tore down a portion of the cooperative’s high voltage, major transmission lines.

Outages began 10:25 am Saturday, with crews achieving full restoration at 3:31 am Sunday. Caldwell County communities affected include Elk Creek, Kings Creek, Lenoir and Patterson and included parts of Wilkes County.

The situation was unusually severe as it damaged the cooperative’s higher voltage transmission lines and several poles in a remote location, starting a fire that was addressed early in the process. Access routes also had to be cut in to reach damaged areas with trucks and equipment.

The cooperative appreciates the support and patience of members during the weekend event as line technicians worked safely to restore power as quickly as possible.

