Lenoir Police Department makes arrest after receiving potential threats of violence to Hibriten High School

Post Views: 6

LENOIR, NC (September 13, 2024) ⇒ On the morning of Friday, 9/13/2024, the City of Lenoir Police Department began to receive information on potential threats of violence being enacted at our high school located within the city limits of Lenoir. Upon further investigation, it was learned that these threats were being made on a social media platform and shared with students. The vigilant staff of Hibriten High School immediately began implementing safety protocol measures to ensure the safety of all students. As a result, both Hibriten High School and William Lenoir Middle School were placed on lockdown until the City of Lenoir Police Department could evaluate the legitimacy of the threats.

Investigators with the City of Lenoir Police Department immediately filed legal documents on various digital media sources in an attempt to obtain the offender’s location and identity. As a result, the offender, Brynnem Scott Gregory, was located in Morganton, NC, and was immediately arrested. The City of Lenoir Police Department would like to thank the many agencies who assisted during this investigation. Our partnerships with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County School System, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office proved vital in rapidly resolving this incident.

We are aware that these types of incidents have been occurring at other schools within Caldwell County. This investigation is ongoing, and any further information related to this incident, or others, will be addressed appropriately to ensure that our community and schools remain safe. Chief Brent Phelps said, “The safety and security of our schools are of the highest importance to the Lenoir Police Department and all law enforcement agencies within Caldwell County. I want to reiterate that the collaboration and partnerships that law enforcement possess with our school system are and always have been a top priority. I want to thank the administrative staff of Hibriten High School and the Caldwell County School System for their continued efforts to ensure we have their utmost cooperation and support when incidents like these arise. We know as a team; we can’t do this alone.”

Anyone with information regarding this, or any other crime, is encouraged to contact the City of Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2100 or the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (828) 758-8300.